Maurice AlstonEl Paso - Maurice W. Alston (DAD) at 92 years old passed Tues. Sept. 8. Visitation will be held at 9-930 followed by Services at 930 to1030 Wed., Sept.16 at San Jose East Funeral Home. Born on Jan 28, 1928 in Raleigh NC. Planted his roots in El Paso, TX. Survived by his wife Dollye Alston sons Vinson, Maurice, Victor, Rashad. Loved as DAD to so many more. Veteran in the US Army. Long time Deacon at Community Baptist Church. Will be dearly missed.