Maurilia Cepeda

Maurilia CepedaMaurilia Cepeda passed away peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020, at home, with her family by her side. She was 62.Born in Cd.Juarez, Chihuahua daughter of the late Jesus and Celia Ibarra Salazar, she was raised in Juarez and had been Anthony,NM resident of past 30 years.Maurilia was employed for over 20 years as a quality control technitian at a Company of Santa Teresa,NM where she loved her work and always brought a smile.Maurilia is survived by her husband of 22 years, Anacleto Cepeda; and her children Brenda, Alberto, Diana,Joel,Maria,Judith and Stephen Cepeda. She also is survived by her brother and sisters, David, Juan, Danny, Ana, and Irma.The family would to extend a special thanks to Dr. Valilis, Panagiotis and Dr.Armendariz, for standing with her in her fight against cancer and all the great care provided by the staff.Relative and friends are invited to celebrate Maurilia's life from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct.1 2020, at the Perches Funeral Home, 6111 S Dessert El Paso , TX. And Fri. Oct. 2, 2020, From 9:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m. following ceremony at Restlawn Cementary, 4848 Alps Dr., El Paso,Tx 79904.