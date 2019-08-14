|
Maximo "Titi" Muñoz
El Paso - On Saturday, August 10, 2019 our Lord Jesus called Maximo "Chimo" Munoz home. He passed away peacefully at his home with his loved ones. He was born in El Paso, Texas to Severo Munoz Sr.+ and Vidala Munoz+. He grew up in central El Paso where he attended Jefferson High School and met his wife Margarita "Margie" Munoz. After graduation he proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Soon after he went on to work for the El Paso Water Utilities retiring after 30 years. He continued to work after retirement as a Deputy Constable in Pct 3 for El Paso County, then as security for the Socorro Independent School District and other various companies.
He leaves behind his wife Margie; his daughters, Belinda Osuna, Naomi Gutierrez (Jesus Gutierrez), Delma Moreno; his son, Henry Munoz (Kristina Munoz); 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Also survived by his brothers, Severo Jr., Javier, Jorge, Jesus, and Luis. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Sam Cervantes, and his son-in-law, Isidro "Chilo" Moreno.
He left an endless amount of great memories for his family. He was known to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as Titi! Everyone who knew him can agree that he was one-of-a-kind. He spread his love to any and everyone he possibly could - all while wearing his San Francisco 49ers gear. In a family of Cowboys blue, he was constantly bashed for wearing his red and gold colors, but that never stopped him from keeping a smile on his face. His love for his family and strong work ethic will be carried on through many generations. The legacy he leaves behind is one of pure love. The Munoz family would like to thank his daily caregiver, Margie Sanchez, from Holistic Care Home Health. Also, thanks to the VA Palliative Care Team of Dr. Lloveras and Krystal Martinez, RN and the staff at Green Mountain Hospice who showed the love he needed through his final weeks. Special thanks to all the staff at Las Palmas Medical Center and to Dr. Annabi.
Visitation: Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Friday, August 16, 2019 at 8:30am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment with Navy Military Honors to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 14, 2019