Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 751-1287
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for May Stanford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May Jackie McConaughey Stanford


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
May Jackie McConaughey Stanford Obituary
May Jackie McConaughey Stanford

El Paso - May (Jackie) McConaughey Stanford went to sleep in the Lord on December 20, 2019. She was born May1, 1939 to Ethel Davis and Warner E. McConaughey in Wheeling, West Virginia and spent 61 years in El Paso, Texas as an Army wife. Our Aunt Jackie was preceded in death by her beloved son Dong J. Long and her brothers William, Ralph and Clyde and her infant sisters Betty Lou and Bertha. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Mrs. Gloria Romero and the staff Beverly, Isela, Brenda, Nancy, Anabel and Monica for their loving care as Jackie lived with dementia. Our thanks also to Elara Caring Network (Hospice) formerly CIMA Hospice, for their care making Jackie's last days comfortable. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the .

Funeral Services are entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn located on 8817 Dyer Street, El Paso TX, 79904. A visitation will be held Thursday December 26, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn. A Funeral Service will be held the following day Friday December 27, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn at 10:00am followed by the committal service at Restlawn Memorial Park located on 4848 Alps Drive, El Paso TX, 79904
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of May's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -