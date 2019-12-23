|
May Jackie McConaughey Stanford
El Paso - May (Jackie) McConaughey Stanford went to sleep in the Lord on December 20, 2019. She was born May1, 1939 to Ethel Davis and Warner E. McConaughey in Wheeling, West Virginia and spent 61 years in El Paso, Texas as an Army wife. Our Aunt Jackie was preceded in death by her beloved son Dong J. Long and her brothers William, Ralph and Clyde and her infant sisters Betty Lou and Bertha. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Mrs. Gloria Romero and the staff Beverly, Isela, Brenda, Nancy, Anabel and Monica for their loving care as Jackie lived with dementia. Our thanks also to Elara Caring Network (Hospice) formerly CIMA Hospice, for their care making Jackie's last days comfortable. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the .
Funeral Services are entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn located on 8817 Dyer Street, El Paso TX, 79904. A visitation will be held Thursday December 26, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn. A Funeral Service will be held the following day Friday December 27, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn at 10:00am followed by the committal service at Restlawn Memorial Park located on 4848 Alps Drive, El Paso TX, 79904
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019