M.C. McleodEl Paso - M.C. Mcleod, entered into the hands of his lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born in Magee, Mississippi, on December 22, 1938. He proudly served in the United States Army. He was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. M.C. is survived by his loving wife, Chom Sun Mcleod, his daughter, Hyenmi Stone, and his granddaughter Erin Morgan Stone. Visitation will be at 11:00 AM, with Funeral Service at 12:00 PM, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Committal Service with be at 1:30 PM, at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.