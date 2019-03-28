|
|
Megan McHalffey
El Paso - Meghan Lynn McHalffey, age 17, returned to her heavenly home on Monday, March 25. She passed peacefully at her home in El Paso, TX surrounded by family. Meghan was born on January 16, 2002 and was raised in El Paso. She was a junior at Coronado High School. She loved to travel and cherished time spent with family and friends. Her battle with Ewing Sarcoma began in 2017. She battled courageously and with undying faith, always giving everyone her encouraging smile. Meghan is survived by her parents Chad and Sally McHalffey, Shamiran Bedjohn; her siblings Colton Heredia, Madelyn Heredia and Mason Heredia; her Grandparents John and Nancy McHalffey, Nick and Beverly Binyon, Ron and Kathy Ward and Elizabeth Chang Depew; her aunts and uncles Bart and Racheal McHalffey, Dustin and Anne McHalffey, Brian and Crista Ward, Michael J. Bedjohn; and cousins Jack, Wyatt, Madeline, Savannah, Kaleb, and Stormie McHalffey, Lillian and Jacob McHalffey, Devyn Duncan, Vincent Bedjohn, and Jude Pullen Duncan.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, March 29, at Martin Funeral Home located at 128 N. Resler Drive, El Paso, 79912. Viewing and visitation will begin at 4 pm and the service will begin at 5 pm. To honor Meghan's courage she demonstrated throughout her life and her joyful spirit we are asking attendees to please wear bright colors and notably yellow as it was her favorite.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to The Jaquelyn Sky Foundation, an organization that provides families housing when having their children treated in Houston. They were gracious to provide Meghan and her family a place to stay during treatments at MD Anderson. Donations can be made through their website: thejacquelynskyfoundation.com or mailed directly to: PO Box 645, Palestine, TX 75802.
Matthew 25: 23…Well done, good and faithful servant.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 28, 2019