Melda Lee Van Pelt Lara
El Paso - Melda Van Pelt Lara, age 72, formerly of El Paso, passed January 15, 2020, in Fullerton, CA. She was born in Shawnee, OK, in 1947 to Irene and Theodore Van Pelt and moved to El Paso when her father was transferred to Ft. Bliss. She graduated from Bel Air HS in 1965 and received her BA from CSU Fullerton. Melda loved rollercoasters, cute panda videos, caring for her critters and raising butterflies. She was passionate about reading, classic films and music of all genres. She was excellent at writing, photography, sewing and crochet. We will miss her kind heart, her passion for learning, and her wonderful wit. Melda is survived by her daughters, Rachel and Irene Jeanette Lara, and her siblings, Donna Britton, Marie Grier, and David Van Pelt. She is preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Theodore Van Pelt, her grandparents, Cordelia Mae "Mimi" and Audy Gunn. Private services will be held on March 7, in Villa Park, CA. Contributions may be made to monarchjointventure.org, to increase breeding and migratory habitats for Monarch Butterflies in the US, a cause that was close to her heart. Condolences to the family may be sent to [email protected]
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020