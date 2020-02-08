Resources
Meleney Kienle

Meleney Kienle Obituary
Meleney Kienle

1948-2020 Beloved daughter, sister, mother, best friend you could ever have!

Life-long resident & respected business woman of El Paso,TX.

Proceeded by: her parents Phil & Dorothy; sisters Ronda, Cathy, & Dawn; granddaughter Sahara.

Survived by: her sister Caroleen & her husband Terry; children Lonny, Missy, Cory; grandchildren Colten, Devin, Brigette, Kelcee, Autumn, Manuel, Donald, Brandon; great-grandchildren Damien, Sahara, Julianna, Rose, Liliana, & Emma.

Memorial Celebration of Life Services held Sat. 2-29-2020 at 1:00 pm at Jesus Chapel Church, 10200 Album Ave, El Paso, TX.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
