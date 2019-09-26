|
Melissa Davila
El Paso - Our beautiful Melissa Davila, 36, was called to her heavenly home on September 22, 2019. She was a true treasure as a daughter, sister, and mother. Melissa was completely devoted to her children. Her kids were her everything. They were the core of her love and her driving force to succeed so she could provide a better life for them.
Melissa was a dedicated educator and was working toward her second Master's Degree to become a Registered Dietician. She was committed to her students and educating others about nutrition and child development.
Melissa was selfless and always willing to help somebody out. She had a wealth of friends. Among her passions in life, she baked for every special occasion and loved her Dallas Cowboys BIG TIME.
Her kind and generous spirit will be missed tremendously.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joaquin Salais and Anahi Davila; parents, Pablo and Maria Guadalupe Fernandez; brothers, Omar Davila, Javier Fernandez, and Pablo Fernandez, Jr.; uncle, Rodolfo Davila; aunts, Margarita Davila and Carmen Valenzuela; many cousins, and godmother, Bertha Carbajal.
Visitation: Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:30am at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 26, 2019