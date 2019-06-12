|
Melissa Isabel Mendoza
El Paso - Melissa Isabel Mendoza, 54, passed away on June 1, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. She was born in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico on October 14, 1964, to Heriberto and Guadalupe Mendoza. Melissa was a dedicated teacher at Alarcon Elementary School for 23 years. She is survived by mother Guadalupe Mendoza, brothers Jose Luis Mendoza (Maribel), Victor Mendoza (Juana), Fernando Mendoza and sisters Rosa Hurtado, Angelica Mendoza Asencio (John) and boyfriend Evan Perea. She was preceded in death by her father Heriberto Mendoza. A visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas with a vigil/rosary at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. A committal service will take place the following day at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas.
Published in El Paso Times on June 12, 2019