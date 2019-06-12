Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Committal
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Carmel Cemetery
Melissa Isabel Mendoza Obituary
Melissa Isabel Mendoza

El Paso - Melissa Isabel Mendoza, 54, passed away on June 1, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. She was born in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico on October 14, 1964, to Heriberto and Guadalupe Mendoza. Melissa was a dedicated teacher at Alarcon Elementary School for 23 years. She is survived by mother Guadalupe Mendoza, brothers Jose Luis Mendoza (Maribel), Victor Mendoza (Juana), Fernando Mendoza and sisters Rosa Hurtado, Angelica Mendoza Asencio (John) and boyfriend Evan Perea. She was preceded in death by her father Heriberto Mendoza. A visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas with a vigil/rosary at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. A committal service will take place the following day at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas.
Published in El Paso Times on June 12, 2019
