|
|
Melissa Parks
El Paso - The world grew dimmer with the death of Melissa Mary Parks on March 22, 2019, in New York City. Melissa, born on July 20, 1969, in Bangkok, Thailand, is the daughter of Ronnie Parks and Diane Rogers Parks of El Paso, Texas. She is survived by her sister, Pamela Parks Davis, and brother in law, Darryl Davis of The Woodlands, Texas, and was preceded in death by her mother, Diane.
Melissa was a professional opera, concert and musical theatre performer. She was a 1987 graduate of Hanks High School in El Paso, Texas, and continued her education at West Texas State University. From WT she attended the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia where she finished a very rigorous program in order to enter the world of professional singing. Highlights of her career include winning the Pavarotti Vocal Competition that launched her professional life. She was among the leading players in New York City Opera's national tour of "Daughter of the Regiment." She performed with the El Paso Opera for several productions and was a guest soloist with the El Paso Symphony's performance of the Messiah. She performed across the entire United States in a wide variety of roles and was a leading player in the first English speaking "Sweeney Todd" across Italy. She was a soloist with the New York Philharmonic on two separate occasions most notably in the critically acclaimed "Le Grande Macabre." She was perhaps most well know for her expertise in Gilbert and Sullivan roles and was sought after for productions across the country. Melissa was an extreme advocate for the arts and conducted numerous master classes and taught for a summer with the El Paso Music Conservatory. Wherever she performed she found time to work with student singers and encourage them to follow their dreams.
Visitation will occur on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter from 6:00 - 8:00pm. A celebration of Melissa's life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Vista Ysleta Methodist Church in El Paso at 11860 Rojas at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the El Paso Conservatory of Music (801 N. Mesa Street, El Paso, TX, 79902) or The Trevor Project (www.thetrevorproject.org) in Melissa's memory.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 27, 2019