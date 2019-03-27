Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
For more information about
Melissa Parks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Vista Ysleta Methodist Church
11860 Rojas
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Parks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa Parks


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melissa Parks Obituary
Melissa Parks

El Paso - The world grew dimmer with the death of Melissa Mary Parks on March 22, 2019, in New York City. Melissa, born on July 20, 1969, in Bangkok, Thailand, is the daughter of Ronnie Parks and Diane Rogers Parks of El Paso, Texas. She is survived by her sister, Pamela Parks Davis, and brother in law, Darryl Davis of The Woodlands, Texas, and was preceded in death by her mother, Diane.

Melissa was a professional opera, concert and musical theatre performer. She was a 1987 graduate of Hanks High School in El Paso, Texas, and continued her education at West Texas State University. From WT she attended the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia where she finished a very rigorous program in order to enter the world of professional singing. Highlights of her career include winning the Pavarotti Vocal Competition that launched her professional life. She was among the leading players in New York City Opera's national tour of "Daughter of the Regiment." She performed with the El Paso Opera for several productions and was a guest soloist with the El Paso Symphony's performance of the Messiah. She performed across the entire United States in a wide variety of roles and was a leading player in the first English speaking "Sweeney Todd" across Italy. She was a soloist with the New York Philharmonic on two separate occasions most notably in the critically acclaimed "Le Grande Macabre." She was perhaps most well know for her expertise in Gilbert and Sullivan roles and was sought after for productions across the country. Melissa was an extreme advocate for the arts and conducted numerous master classes and taught for a summer with the El Paso Music Conservatory. Wherever she performed she found time to work with student singers and encourage them to follow their dreams.

Visitation will occur on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter from 6:00 - 8:00pm. A celebration of Melissa's life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Vista Ysleta Methodist Church in El Paso at 11860 Rojas at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the El Paso Conservatory of Music (801 N. Mesa Street, El Paso, TX, 79902) or The Trevor Project (www.thetrevorproject.org) in Melissa's memory.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now