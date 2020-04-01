Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Spicer
Melvin Joseph Spicer


1937 - 2020
Melvin Joseph Spicer Obituary
Portland, OR - Melvin Joseph Spicer born July 23, 1937 in Peekskill, NY passed away in his sleep in Portland, OR March 29, 2020. Melvin was a colonel in the US Army and served in both Korea and Vietnam. He spent most of his life in El Paso, TX and was the Chief of Medicine at William Beaumont Medical Center for several years. He was the southwest's only Nuclear Cardiologist and worked at several area hospitals throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s. An avid model train enthusiast, he was loved and respected by both employees and friends alike. He is survived by his wife Teri and his children Steven, Linda and Sean and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial is being planned. Please contact his wife Teri at [email protected] for information. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the .
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
