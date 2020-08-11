1/1
Mercedes (Patakas) Goff
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mercedes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mercedes Patakas Goff

El Paso - MERCEDES PATAKAS GOFF began her eternal life on August 7th, 2020, after celebrating 94 ½ years with family and friends. Predeceased by her "Palikari" Dean Carlson Goff, her husband of 65 years and her parents Nicholas Spiros and Eleni Loutraki Patakas, Merci was born in Los Angeles, California on January 3, 1926. She is survived by her two daughters, Janise Goff Pries (Kim), and Dr. Kathleen Goff Birkelbach (Charlie); five grandchildren, John (Krista) Evans, Jason (Lisa) Evans, Jacquelyn (Matt) Evans Cooper, Kara (Mike Garcia) Falknor, and Kendall (Rene) Falknor Hernandez; and six great grandchildren. Merci met her beloved Dean while she was the receptionist at the Los Angeles College of Optometry, where Dean was studying. Her life was devoted to her family and to the many volunteer and charity organizations to which she belonged: the El Paso Women's Chamber of Commerce, Sun Carnival Association, First Presbyterian Church, the El Paso Symphony Organization, the Austin High School PTA and American Field Services Organization, and the El Paso Optometric Association. She received the Paul Harris Fellow Award by the El Paso Downtown Rotary Club. The family wishes to recognize and thank the many caregivers of Golden Park Foster Home for their compassionate care of our mother for the past five and a half years, and Hospice of El Paso, for their service in her final days. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the charity of your choice. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved