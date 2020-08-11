Mercedes Patakas Goff
El Paso - MERCEDES PATAKAS GOFF began her eternal life on August 7th, 2020, after celebrating 94 ½ years with family and friends. Predeceased by her "Palikari" Dean Carlson Goff, her husband of 65 years and her parents Nicholas Spiros and Eleni Loutraki Patakas, Merci was born in Los Angeles, California on January 3, 1926. She is survived by her two daughters, Janise Goff Pries (Kim), and Dr. Kathleen Goff Birkelbach (Charlie); five grandchildren, John (Krista) Evans, Jason (Lisa) Evans, Jacquelyn (Matt) Evans Cooper, Kara (Mike Garcia) Falknor, and Kendall (Rene) Falknor Hernandez; and six great grandchildren. Merci met her beloved Dean while she was the receptionist at the Los Angeles College of Optometry, where Dean was studying. Her life was devoted to her family and to the many volunteer and charity organizations to which she belonged: the El Paso Women's Chamber of Commerce, Sun Carnival Association, First Presbyterian Church, the El Paso Symphony Organization, the Austin High School PTA and American Field Services Organization, and the El Paso Optometric Association. She received the Paul Harris Fellow Award by the El Paso Downtown Rotary Club. The family wishes to recognize and thank the many caregivers of Golden Park Foster Home for their compassionate care of our mother for the past five and a half years, and Hospice of El Paso, for their service in her final days. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the charity of your choice
