Services
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 856-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Mercedes Revercomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mercedes Revercomb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mercedes Revercomb Obituary
Mercedes Revercomb

El Paso - Mercedes Padilla Revercomb, 89, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great - great grandmother, sister and aunt. Her passions included her children, making 10-inch stacks of tortillas, embroidering, crocheting, tending to her plants and her pets. She loved to dance, take selfies and instilled faith in her children. She will be remembered as the strength of the family and will be truly missed by those that loved her. Left to cherish her memory are her five sons: Rafael Jr., Luis (Elva), Antoñio (Amy), Jose (Letty) and Richard (Maggie), three daughters: Rosa Runs Through, Leticia Torres (Carlos), Katty Rodriguez (Carlos), 21 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren, brother, Rosendo Avila, and sister, Asunción Lomas.

She is rejoined with her mother: Agueda Esquivel, siblings: Epitasio, Patrociño, Antoñio and Apoloñio Jr., her loving husbands: Rafael Padilla Sr. and Daniel Revercomb, and her sons: Guillermo Padilla and Jesus Padilla

PADILLA PROUD

In lieu of flowers, please send plants.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mercedes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -