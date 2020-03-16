|
|
Mercedes Revercomb
El Paso - Mercedes Padilla Revercomb, 89, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great - great grandmother, sister and aunt. Her passions included her children, making 10-inch stacks of tortillas, embroidering, crocheting, tending to her plants and her pets. She loved to dance, take selfies and instilled faith in her children. She will be remembered as the strength of the family and will be truly missed by those that loved her. Left to cherish her memory are her five sons: Rafael Jr., Luis (Elva), Antoñio (Amy), Jose (Letty) and Richard (Maggie), three daughters: Rosa Runs Through, Leticia Torres (Carlos), Katty Rodriguez (Carlos), 21 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren, brother, Rosendo Avila, and sister, Asunción Lomas.
She is rejoined with her mother: Agueda Esquivel, siblings: Epitasio, Patrociño, Antoñio and Apoloñio Jr., her loving husbands: Rafael Padilla Sr. and Daniel Revercomb, and her sons: Guillermo Padilla and Jesus Padilla
PADILLA PROUD
In lieu of flowers, please send plants.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020