Mercedes Villalobos, 82 went to be with the lord on Monday February 18, 2019.

Mercedes was born in Zacatecas, Mexico on September 24, 1936. She was a loving and caring soul, who always looked for ways to help others. Mercy, also known as Mousey was a very spiritual lady, involved in many church activities, which brought her much pleasure. She will be dearly missed by everyone that knew her and were carried by her angel wings.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Villalobos Sr., which left us in 1988, her parents Manuel and Jacinta Tinajero, two brothers Antonio and Richard Tinajero, sister Hermelinda Mascorro and her granddaughter Venessa Anaya.

She leaves behind son Frank Villalobos Jr., and daughters Janie Aguilera and Alice Almeida, grandchildren Carlos, Celine, Adrienne, Andy, Frank, Katie, Stephanie and Ashley as well as 16 great grandchildren.

Visitation Services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 750 North Carolina with Rosary starting at 7:00pm.

Funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 2709 Alabama St. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 4848 Alps Dr.