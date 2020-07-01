Micaela Megliorino
El Paso - Our family sadly lost a pillar on Thursday June 18th, 2020 when Micaela L. Megliorino, favorably known as Mickey, died peacefully at age 84 at home surrounded by those caring for her.
Born in Shafter, Texas on May 10th, 1936 to Alfredo L. Lopez and Mariana G. Lopez, she began a life full of adventure and love. Mickey was the eldest of four children, her siblings being Adan L. Lopez, Eva del Hierro, and Rosalind "Rosie" L. Garcia. Micaela is survived by her significant other Ray Riley, two sisters Eva and Rosie, and three sons: Edward Megliorino, Kenneth Megliorino, and Tony Megliorino Jr. She will be deeply missed by her 3 granddaughters: Alma Rodarte, Zabrina Megliorino, Nemi Sawyer and 3 grandsons: Jude Megliorino, Tony Megliorino III, and Nathan Megliorino. Sadly her great grandsons Justin Megliorino and Greyson Sawyer, will not know the love and guidance Mickey could have presented them in their lives.
Services will be held at Sunset Funeral Homes on Honda Pass Monday July 6th, from 4 to 7 with the Rosary beginning at 5:30 pm. When attending services, please wear a mask for yours and others safety. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net