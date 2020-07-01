1/1
Micaela Megliorino
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Micaela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Micaela Megliorino

El Paso - Our family sadly lost a pillar on Thursday June 18th, 2020 when Micaela L. Megliorino, favorably known as Mickey, died peacefully at age 84 at home surrounded by those caring for her.

Born in Shafter, Texas on May 10th, 1936 to Alfredo L. Lopez and Mariana G. Lopez, she began a life full of adventure and love. Mickey was the eldest of four children, her siblings being Adan L. Lopez, Eva del Hierro, and Rosalind "Rosie" L. Garcia. Micaela is survived by her significant other Ray Riley, two sisters Eva and Rosie, and three sons: Edward Megliorino, Kenneth Megliorino, and Tony Megliorino Jr. She will be deeply missed by her 3 granddaughters: Alma Rodarte, Zabrina Megliorino, Nemi Sawyer and 3 grandsons: Jude Megliorino, Tony Megliorino III, and Nathan Megliorino. Sadly her great grandsons Justin Megliorino and Greyson Sawyer, will not know the love and guidance Mickey could have presented them in their lives.

Services will be held at Sunset Funeral Homes on Honda Pass Monday July 6th, from 4 to 7 with the Rosary beginning at 5:30 pm. When attending services, please wear a mask for yours and others safety. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Rosary
05:30 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved