Michael Adrian "Mike" Calderon
Michael "Mike" Adrian Calderon

El Paso - Michael "Mike" Adrian Calderon age 48, born in El Paso, Texas went to be with the Lord on August 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Daniel Calderon and Mary Frances Sandoval Griffin, and loving grandparents Roberto and Amelia Calderon, and Frank and Henrietta Sandoval, brother Julian Calderon, and Sidney, a very special dog companion earlier in his life. He is survived by his stepfather Ray Griffin, stepmother Mary Calderon, aunts Patricia Sandoval Puente & Rose Anne Alvillar, uncle Bill Calderon, step brother Mario Calderon. brother Caesar Calderon, cousins William and Christopher Herrera, a large and loving extended family, many friends and his loyal dog Bailey.

To all who knew Michael, he was was a very loving person, and will always be remembered by his family and friends as family oriented, generous, courageous, caring, sweet, gentle, dedicated, and funny. His physical strength and strength in character always brought everyone around him a sense of comfort, love, and peace. A memorial celebration of Michael's life will be scheduled as soon as people can safely gather together again. May he rest in Eternal Peace with our Lord and Creator.




Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
