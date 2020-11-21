Michael Garrett Sr.El Paso - Michael was born on January 21, 1952, in Chicago Ill, to Hosia and Charlie Mae ( Cannon) Garrett.Mike served 20 years in the U.S Army. After retiring, Mike continued to serve the military family in AAFES, for 12 years, starting in the computer and tech department, working up to assistant manager of the Fort bliss PX. After this second retirement, and not content to sit still, Mike became a vendor for the Jim Terry Group.Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Mona Sims. He is survived by his wife Viola, his sister, Loreta; children Michael K Garrett, Michael Garrett, Rick Steup, Nicole Weidermann, John Garrett, Michael M. Wolff, Jennifer Wolff, and Heather Deisbeck. grandchildren Reggie,Vonalia, Maleek, Destiny, Vanessa, Kristy, and Jeremy ; great grandchild Austin, and a host of nieces and nephews.Mike enjoyed woodworking, building projects, working with computers, hot wheels, traveling with Vi, spending time with family, and especially playing with the children.The visitation will be held Monday November 23, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn located on 8817 Dyer Street El Paso TX, 79904.