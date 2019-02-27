Services
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
San Albino Catholic Church
2070 Calle De Santiago
Mesilla, NM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
San Albino Catholic Church
2070 Calle De Santiago
Mesilla, NM
Michael Henry (Miko) Lara


1971 - 2019
Michael Henry (Miko) Lara Obituary

Michael Henry Lara (affectionately known as "Miko") passed away in El Paso, Texas on February 6, 2019 at 2:28 am. He was born on June 23, 1971 in Bellflower, CA. He was 47 years old. He is preceded in death by his mother, Stella G. Lara (1/29/14). He is survived by his loving wife, Susy, his pups, his father Henry S. Lara of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and his brother Patrick A. Lara and his sister in law, Denise Lara. He also leaves a large family from Las Cruces, New Mexico who loved him very much. His life was also witnessed by many lifelong friends. Services will be held on Thursday, February 28th, 2019 at San Albino Catholic Church, 2070 Calle De Santiago, Mesilla, NM 88005. The rosary will be read at 10:30 am and the funeral mass will follow at 11:00 am. His burial will follow after mass at San Albino Cemetery in Mesilla.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
