Michael Issac HaynesEl Paso - Michael Issac Haynes was born April 10, 1985 in El Paso, TX to the loving parents of Jose Miguel Haynes and Irma Haynes. He peacefully passed away June 10, 2020 in Crane, TX. Michael was an honorable man who will be missed dearly. A kind soul since the beginning, He always felt a sense of duty to serve others. He initially worked as a volunteer fire fighter for Montana Vista and worked his way over to be a EMT with Life ambulance. He later joined the Military as an infantryman with the United States Army, and upon completion of his duties, wanted to assist the community as a public Servant with the Crane County Sheriff's department located in Crane, TX. He is survived by his wife, Dominique Haynes, and father of 4 to Maria Elena Haynes, Evangeline Haynes, Issac Haynes, and Allize Montoya and loving brother to Angel Haynes, Priscilla Marie Nunez and her husband, Joshua Nunez. To pay your respects, the services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10 am at San Jose Funeral Home-East located at 10950 Pellicano Dr., El Paso, TX 79935. Honor ceremony to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 2pm.