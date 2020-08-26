Michael John YenshawEl Paso - Michael John Yenshaw was born in February 1958, in El Paso, TX to John and Bertha Yenshaw. He was their 4th of 6 children. At 8 days old, he was quickly introduced to those pesky El Paso 71 mph winds. So powerful were the winds, his first home toppled over, but his bassinette saved his life. On day 9, his name had already made the El Paso newspaper twice. At 6 months old, his picture was taken with his favorite plane. Little did anyone know that his love for aircraft would show up again later in his life. Michael attended Blessed Sacrament School, where he served the Catholic Church as an altar boy. He attended Irvin High School as well as El Paso Technical High School where he learned the electrical trade. His passion, however, was mechanics. Nothing was sweeter to his ear than a loud engine - whether it be from a car, a boat, or an airplane. In 1993, he enrolled in Aero Tech Aircraft Mechanic School at Love Field, and graduated in 1995. He was immediately hired on by American Airlines where he served the industry for 20 years. He was part of the 308 Maintenance Team and was recognized for "performing above and beyond" to complete a special long-term project. He was committed to the "Pull Together, Win Together" tenet of their Turnaround Plan. Throughout his career, and into retirement, he worked with metal to create various essential parts for engines.On August 29, 2013, he married the love of his life, Angelia Taylor Denning. Together they were a perfect team in their shop. He taught her to weld, but not before buying her a helmet of her own. She kept him organized and always had the right tool waiting for him - the cost, just a kiss. Together they created many beautiful pieces of metal. Being together in that shop, in that house, was their heart and heaven.Michael was a kind, thoughtful man who loved his wife, God, and his country. He had a sweet disposition mixed in with a playful sense of humor. Michael fought a year-long battle with lung cancer. He drew his last earthly breath on the afternoon of August 4, 2020. Michael is preceded in death by his father, John Yenshaw, and stepfather, David Evans. He leaves behind his wife, Angelia Yenshaw, his mother, Bertha Evans, sisters and brothers, Kathy Issa (Mike), John Yenshaw (Paloma), David Yenshaw, Joanne Nugent (Frank), Carol Yenshaw (Gene), and nieces and nephews, Danny, Jeanette, Adam, John, Kacy, Valerie, Bonni, Mark, Ellen, Owen and Diana.We are eternally grateful for the love and support provided to Michael from Heart to Heart Hospice, especially from Brandy and Vivya, who were only a phone call away. They allowed Michael to continue his fight against cancer with valor and dignity. And they were there for him until his very last day.Dear Michael…Until We Meet Again.