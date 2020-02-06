|
Michael P. Moore
El Paso - Michael P Moore was a lifelong resident of El Paso. He was born March 16, 1947 and passed away on February 3, 2020. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Sam T Moore and Joan Donovan Moore, and his brother, Sean Taylor Moore. He is survived by his sisters, Maureen McShane (Michael), and Lisa, and his brothers, Thomas Kevin (Pam), and Dennis Edward (Kathy). They will cherish the years they had together with him. He will be greatly missed. He was a wonderful father to his sons Christopher and Maxwell. He had many nieces and nephews whose lives he touched with a loving spirit.
Michael graduated from Jesuit High School and attended UT Austin. He was an El Paso home builder and worked many years for FT James Construction.
He was kind, caring, generous and enjoyed sports, politics and his vehicles including antique cars and motorcycles. Michael donated his body to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Paul L Foster School of Medicine, for the advancement of medical science teaching and research. In lieu of flowers, donate to .
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, February 15, from 2 to 5 pm at 419 E California Ave., El Paso, TX 79902. All who knew him are welcome to attend.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020