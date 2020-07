Michael Ray Ellerbrock



El Paso - Michael Ray Ellerbrock, of El Paso, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2020 at the age of 61. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Jackie Ellerbrock and is survived by his sister, Lory Guilmino (Brad). He is also survived by his father, Jody Ortiz, and his long-time love, Lupe Munoz. Michael will be greatly missed by all of his extended family and dear friends.



Michael was formerly employed with Raytheon Company. He enjoyed his cars, motorcycles and spending time in Chaparral, New Mexico. He was known for being a jokester and his sense of humor will be forever remembered.



Due to the pandemic, the family will be gathering for a private memorial service and celebration of Michael's life at a later date.









