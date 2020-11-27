1/
Michael Stephen Schwartz
Michael Stephen Schwartz

El Paso - Michael Stephen Schwartz, long time resident of El Paso passed away on November 12, 2020 in Concord, New Hampshire. Son of M. Michael and Patricia Schwartz, he graduated Eastwood High School and the University of Texas at El Paso with a bachelor's in criminal justice and master's degrees in Engineering and Education. He served both enlisted and officer in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf War. He was a member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church, the Franklin Mountain Gun Club and a teacher with EPISD until his retirement in 2018. He was an amazing, honorable and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and mentor and will be missed. He is survived by his wife Teresa B. Schwartz, his son, Stephen Schwartz (Ashley), and daughter Kellyn Schwartz Oliver and grandchildren Sophia Schwartz, Connor Schwartz, Abigail Schwartz, and Aubree Schwartz as well as his sisters and brother, Sandie Olivar (Raul), Marc Schwartz, Kathleen Brown (Doug) and Victoria Molina (Eduardo).

Graveside services will be at the DFW National Cemetery on Friday, December 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Disabled American Veterans.




Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
