Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McGlone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Thomas McGlone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Thomas McGlone Obituary
Michael Thomas McGlone

El Paso - Michael Thomas McGlone, 66, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. He is survived by his sister and 3 brothers. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5pm-8pm with a vigil service at 7pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Graveside service will be held Monday, June 17 at 10:30am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there… I do not sleep. I am the thousand winds that blow… I am the diamond glints on snow… I am the sunlight on ripened grain… I am the gentle autumn rain. When you waken in the morning's hush, I am the swift uplifting rush Of gentle birds in circling flight… I am the soft star that shines at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry— I am not there… I did not die.
Published in El Paso Times on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now