Michael Thomas McGlone



El Paso - Michael Thomas McGlone, 66, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. He is survived by his sister and 3 brothers. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5pm-8pm with a vigil service at 7pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Graveside service will be held Monday, June 17 at 10:30am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there… I do not sleep. I am the thousand winds that blow… I am the diamond glints on snow… I am the sunlight on ripened grain… I am the gentle autumn rain. When you waken in the morning's hush, I am the swift uplifting rush Of gentle birds in circling flight… I am the soft star that shines at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry— I am not there… I did not die. Published in El Paso Times on June 14, 2019