Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Stephens Catholic Church
1700 George Dieter
View Map
El Paso - Michael Valentine Vavra beloved father, husband & son was called home on May 23 2019 he's is survived by wife Lucila Vavra , sister rosemary Vavra , children Juan Maynez, Manuel Maynez & Beatriz Maynez. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 5:00-9:00pm at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter with a rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday May 30, 2019 at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 1700 George Dieter at 12:30pm. Committal services at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. www.martinfuneralhomeeast.com
Published in El Paso Times on May 29, 2019
