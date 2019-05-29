|
|
Michael V. Vavra
El Paso - Michael Valentine Vavra beloved father, husband & son was called home on May 23 2019 he's is survived by wife Lucila Vavra , sister rosemary Vavra , children Juan Maynez, Manuel Maynez & Beatriz Maynez. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 5:00-9:00pm at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter with a rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday May 30, 2019 at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 1700 George Dieter at 12:30pm. Committal services at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. www.martinfuneralhomeeast.com
Published in El Paso Times on May 29, 2019