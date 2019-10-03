|
|
Michele Lino
El Paso - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing our beloved Michele Lino of El Paso, Texas. She passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a short battle with cancer.
Michele was born July 14, 1971, in Naples, Italy. She is survived by her father Enrique Lino of Las Cruces, New Mexico and her mother, the late Georgina Lino, sisters Maria Villa and Rosie Holub, nephews Blake and Dylan Holub, cousins Edna and Les Gibbs, Danielle Gibbs, Jon Webster, Michael Benavidez, Aaron Gibbs and her best friend Danny Jimenez. She is also survived by many family members and friends.
She graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1989 and was very active in theater.
She worked at Hobby Lobby in El Paso, Texas.
Her family and friends will miss her beautiful smile and her sunny disposition. Her hobbies included reading, movies, the Cubs, the Red Wings and pop culture.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, at 11 a.m. at Perches Funeral Home, 6111 S. Desert Blvd, El Paso, Texas.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 3, 2019