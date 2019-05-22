Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church
Committal
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Michelle M. Salcido Obituary
Michelle M. Salcido

El Paso - On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Michelle M. Salcido was called to be with Our Lord. She's preceded in death by her mother Margarita G. Salcido. She is survived by her father Jesus A. Salcido, Sister Libby Rosales, Niece Marissa Rivera (Mario), Great-nephew Matthew, Great-niece & Goddaughter Alyssa, Great-niece Mia. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 9:00 pm with a Vigil/ Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast. A Funeral Mass will begin at 9:00 am on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Committal Service to follow at 10:30 am on Saturday May 25, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast. Please visit our online register book at www.sunset funeralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on May 22, 2019
