Miguel Aldana
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vigil
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church.
El Paso - Miguel "Mickey" Aldana Sr., 87, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Mickey is preceded in death by his siblings: Alicia A. Sosa, Salvador & Ramiro Aldana. He is survived by his wife: Armida "PeeWee" Aldana; children: Miguel Angel Aldana Jr., Judith Aldana Ramirez & Cecilia Aldana Piña; siblings: Ernestina A. Quinn, Gaudencia A. Avila, Raul & Hector Aldana; 10 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation: Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5:00-9:00p.m. with a Vigil at 7:00p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral Mass: Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 9, 2019
