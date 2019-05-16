Services
St Ignatius Catholic Church
408 Park St
El Paso, TX 79901
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint Ignatius Catholic Church
El Paso, TX
- - cMiguel Anchondo was born on February 12, 1934 and crossed the door into eternity on May 14th of 2019.

Miguel Anchondo was founder of the "Juarez of progress" participated in CANACO, CANACINTRA, and catalyst of NAFTA.

He is survived by his wife of the last 57 years, Sylvia Anchondo. His six children: Juan Pablo, Mercedes, Ines, Victoria, Jose Antonio, and Isabel, his fourteen grandchildren, and three great granddaughters. His family, cousins, nephews and nieces, and close friends.

The celebration of his life will take place at 2:00 pm, on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Saint Ignatius Catholic Church in El Paso Tx. Interment to follow at Mt Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on May 16, 2019
