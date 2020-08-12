1/1
Miguel Angel "Mike" Fernandez
Miguel "Mike" Angel Fernandez

El Paso - Miguel (Mike) Angel Fernandez died peacefully on August 4, 2020 at the age of 69. He was born in El Paso, Texas on October 31, 1950 to Antonio and Teresa Fernandez. Mike was a proud 1969 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School.

Mike was drafted into the United States Army in 1971 and served our country honorably during the Vietnam War. Duty, Honor, and Country was the personification of his American patriotism and he was proud to be a veteran. After the Army, Mike worked and continued his education at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

In 1974, Mike married Gloria (Aguirre) Fernandez and in 1984, they gave birth to their daughter, Arlin. Anyone who knew Mike knows that his daughter meant more to him than anything else in the world. Arlin cheered for many years, but her biggest cheerleader was her dad, always ready with a pep talk, corny dad jokes and a contagious smile. He was a patient and loving father to Arlin, and a father-figure to many others.

You could always find Mike reading a book or enjoying his morning newspaper. If college basketball or a Boston Celtics game was going on, you can bet he was watching. Mike also regularly volunteered as a poll worker during general elections for many years.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Teresa Fernandez. He is survived by his brothers, Eduardo (Eddie), Salvador Hector (Leto), Fernando (Luis), Javier (Chum), Lino (Linus) and step-brother Antonio Jr. (Tony). He leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Arlin and Andres Alvarez; two granddaughters, Ashlyn Belén and Anaísa Grace; and his dog-son Scotty who provided him with the best cuddles when he needed them most.

Due to COVID-19, celebration of life is only open to immediate family members and close friends at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mike's honor to Books Are Gems:

http://www.booksaregems.org/

Condolences and memories can be sent to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/el-paso-tx/miguel-fernandez-9307745






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
