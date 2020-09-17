Miguel Angel Leon
Miguel Angel Leon (Mick or Mike), age 59, passed away September 8, 2020. Born November 28, 1960 in El Paso, Texas. Lived in Allen Texas. Graduated Cum Laude from University of Texas at Dallas with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He worked 30 years for State Farm Insurance as an Insurance Adjustor. Miguel was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Survivors include his wife and sons- Marie, Andres, and Nicolas. He is also survived by his siblings, Salvador Leon (San Antonio, TX), Carlos Leon (El Paso, TX), Jorge Leon (Florida) Fred Leon (Fort Worth, TX), and Patricia Leon Walker (Reno, NV). Miguel was preceded in death by his parents Salvador Leon and Abelina Leon. A private virtual service/memorial will be held on November 27 with close friends, and coworkers and with family on November 28. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions are welcomed at the following: contributions toward his two sons' education RBFCU Credit Union routing number 314089681 Account 214384226 or Contribution toward a tennis scholarship. Miguel played from the time his father taught him until his passing. http://www.elpaso.usta.com/community/getpa_foundation
. Please send your tax-deductible donation to the Southwest Tennis Foundation, indicate it to be used for el Paso Junior Scholarships along with the GIFT CONTRIBUTION FORM to: Greater El Paso Tennis Foundation c/o 'Donation' 1 Tennis West Lane, El Paso, Texas 79932 on behalf of Miguel Leon Miguel. He was very much loved by family, friends, and co-workers alike. Miguel's kind heart and witty remarks will be missed!!