1/1
Miguel Angel Leon
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miguel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miguel Angel Leon

Miguel Angel Leon (Mick or Mike), age 59, passed away September 8, 2020. Born November 28, 1960 in El Paso, Texas. Lived in Allen Texas. Graduated Cum Laude from University of Texas at Dallas with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He worked 30 years for State Farm Insurance as an Insurance Adjustor. Miguel was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Survivors include his wife and sons- Marie, Andres, and Nicolas. He is also survived by his siblings, Salvador Leon (San Antonio, TX), Carlos Leon (El Paso, TX), Jorge Leon (Florida) Fred Leon (Fort Worth, TX), and Patricia Leon Walker (Reno, NV). Miguel was preceded in death by his parents Salvador Leon and Abelina Leon. A private virtual service/memorial will be held on November 27 with close friends, and coworkers and with family on November 28. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions are welcomed at the following: contributions toward his two sons' education RBFCU Credit Union routing number 314089681 Account 214384226 or Contribution toward a tennis scholarship. Miguel played from the time his father taught him until his passing. http://www.elpaso.usta.com/community/getpa_foundation. Please send your tax-deductible donation to the Southwest Tennis Foundation, indicate it to be used for el Paso Junior Scholarships along with the GIFT CONTRIBUTION FORM to: Greater El Paso Tennis Foundation c/o 'Donation' 1 Tennis West Lane, El Paso, Texas 79932 on behalf of Miguel Leon Miguel. He was very much loved by family, friends, and co-workers alike. Miguel's kind heart and witty remarks will be missed!!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Memorial service
virtual
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Memorial service
virtual
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ARIA Cremation Service & Funeral Home - Preston Road
19310 Preston Road
Dallas, TX 75252
(214) 306-6700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved