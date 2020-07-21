1/1
Miguel Angel Perez
1928 - 2020
Miguel Angel Perez

El Paso - Miguel Angel Perez, 91, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. He was born on October 3, 1928 in El Paso to Pilar Santana and Francisco Perez. Survived by his loving wife Gloria Perez, daughters Edelmira Perez Martinez, Elsa Perez, Sofia Perez and Rosanna Perez, sons Francisco and Gerardo Perez, 18 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and his brother Roberto Perez.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with Rosary at 11:30 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Graveside Service will follow at 1:30 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
JUL
24
Rosary
11:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
JUL
24
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 22, 2020
My condolences on the passing of my uncle Angel. Although we weren’t close in later life, I have fond memories of him in my early years at my grandmother’s house. Sandra and I will always keep him and all of you in our prayers.
Mario P&#233;rez
Family
July 22, 2020
My sincerest condolences to his family. May he rest in eternal peace. Praying our Lord grant you all the strength to get through this difficult time.
Rosanne Ayala
Friend
