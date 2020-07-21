Miguel Angel Perez
El Paso - Miguel Angel Perez, 91, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. He was born on October 3, 1928 in El Paso to Pilar Santana and Francisco Perez. Survived by his loving wife Gloria Perez, daughters Edelmira Perez Martinez, Elsa Perez, Sofia Perez and Rosanna Perez, sons Francisco and Gerardo Perez, 18 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and his brother Roberto Perez.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with Rosary at 11:30 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Graveside Service will follow at 1:30 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.