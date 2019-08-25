|
Miguel Angelo Flores II
El Paso - Miguel Angelo Flores II was a loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather. Miguel was born on October 12, 1937 to Miguel Angelo Flores and Refugio Franco de Flores Cruz. His parents had three children, Maria del Refugio Flores Lowenberg, Federico and Miguel. Miguel is survived by his first wife, Emma Franziska Karolina Flores, and their two children, Miguel Angelo Flores III and Patricia Flores, and his second wife, Patricia Llamas Rosete. Miguel completed his primary and secondary schooling at the La Salle Schools, Instituto Frances de la Laguna. He studied Fine Arts under Professor Marcel Masson in Nonancourt, E. et L. France and earned his degree in Architecture from Hammersmith College Art and Building in London, England. Miguel moved to Southern California in 1961. During his career as an architect, he was involved in diversified design commissions including projects executed as a designer for Ladd & Kelsey architects from 1961 to 1969. In 1969, he went into a brief partnership until 1971 when he reorganized his own firm, Miguel Angelo Flores, Architect and Associates. Miguel passed away in Los Angeles, a city he cherished and loved, on July 28, 2019. Miguel will be missed by his loving family and friends.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 25, 2019