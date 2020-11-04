Miguel "Mike" Franco
El Paso - FRANCO
It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Miguel (Mike) Franco, on October 30, 2020. Though, heartbroken, we are comforted knowing he is now in the presence of God. Born October 23, 1941, in El Paso, Texas, he graduated from El Paso High and Texas Western College (now UTEP). He was a 16 year army reservist and retired in 1994 from the El Paso Police Department after a 30 year career. Not one to remain idle, he became a Court Security Officer at the Federal Courthouse and retired after eighteen years of service. He was a people person. Blessed with a quick wit, an infectious smile and a charming personality, he made friends easily and quickly endeared himself to all. He enjoyed extensive travel with his wife and took extreme pride in keeping a well-manicured lawn, while drinking his "Vitamin B" for Budweiser. He was also a crypto quote enthusiast and excelled at solving the puzzles. Mike is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Ignacio and Guadalupe Franco. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 43 years, Becky; his daughter, Patricia Rubio; his sisters, Josie Olivas and Clara Jordan (Ralph); 4 nieces and 2 nephews. He is also survived by numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, dear friends, neighbors and his beloved dog, Pippa. Every heart he touched will forever be filled with fond memories of his love and kindness, and he will be deeply missed by all of us. Services will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at Crestview Funeral Home and will be live streamed via their Crestview Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation from 10-11:30 am followed by a Rosary at 11:30. Burial services will follow at Evergreen East Cemetery, also live streamed at https:11m. facebook.com/fdaevergreeneast,
with full Police Honors. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crestview.com