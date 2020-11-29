1/1
Miguel "Walkie" Guadian
Miguel "Walkie" Guadian

Devoted Husband, Father, and Grandfather, Miguel "Walkie" Guadian passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his Loving wife Carolina. His sons: Tommy (Becky), Osvaldo, and Miguel (Gina). His daughters: Leticia (Carlos), Lorenza and Merlinda. His grandchildren: Samantha and Thomas. Clarissa, Andy and Ruben. Abigail and Carlie. Miguel, Christopher and Mia. And, Manuel and family members.

In addition to his children and grandchildren, Miguel is survived by his sister's Tonia (Raul), Olga(Roberto), Mary, Margarita and multiple nieces, nephews and family members. Miguel was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo and Loreto Guadian; and his brothers Manuel, Fernando, and Lorenzo.

He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. And yet, while his departure from this world will be felt by many, we take consolation in knowing that he is now resting in peace. Visitation will be November 30,2020 from 5-8pm with the Rosary at 6pm at San Jose Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 9:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe cemetery.




Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
