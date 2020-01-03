Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Resources
More Obituaries for Miguel Morales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miguel Morales Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miguel Morales Sr. Obituary
Miguel Morales Sr.

El Paso - Miguel Morales Sr., 90, born in La Union, New Mexico, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Blasa Cardenas Morales. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8th from 5 to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, with Vigil at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, January 9th at 10 am at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, followed by burial at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miguel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -