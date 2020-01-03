|
|
Miguel Morales Sr.
El Paso - Miguel Morales Sr., 90, born in La Union, New Mexico, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Blasa Cardenas Morales. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8th from 5 to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, with Vigil at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, January 9th at 10 am at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, followed by burial at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020