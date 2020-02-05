|
|
Miguel Ruben Perez
El Paso - Miguel Ruben Perez (Pajaro), 74, died on 3rd of February 2020 at his home in El Paso Texas of natural causes. His funeral services will be held this Friday February 7, 2020 at the San Jose Funeral Home 601 S Virginia St, El Paso, TX 79901. Visitation hours will be from 9-1200 followed by a mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on 602 S Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79901. He will be laid to rest immediately following the mass at Mt. Caramel Cemetery 401 S Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79907.
Mr. Miguel Ruben Perez was born on May 10, 1945 in El Paso Texas to Elvira and Salome Perez. He was a piano protégé and was being trained classically in Ciudad Juarez until he found Rock N Roll. He played for the local band Sonny and the NiteDreamers for many years. He earned the nickname Pajaro (Birdman) at a young age due to his music abilities. His family and friends will miss his playing and singing classic "Oldie but Goodies" and traditional Mexican ballads and folk music.
He and Beatrice Rede gave birth to his only son Ruben Miguel Perez Jr. He was blessed with three grandchildren from his son Ruben: Cassandra Nicole Lawson, Isaac Miguel Perez and Melyssa Renee Perez.
He married Virginia Cunes Perez and they had a very large extended family. They raised 5 grandchildren in their house: Fernando Morales, Monica Morales, Rafael Morales, Jessica Morales and Javier Serrano. His love for these grandchildren was evident when he and Virginia Adopted Javier Serrano as their very own.
He was proceeded in death by his mother and father Elvira and Salome Perez, wife Virginia Cunes Perez, brother Jesus, sister Carmen, sister Mona, sister Rachel.
He is survived by his son Ruben Miguel Perez Jr, adopted son Javier Serrano, granddaughter Cassandra Lawson, grandson Isaac Perez, granddaughter Melyssa Perez and many many more grandchildren and great grandchildren
For information please call 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020