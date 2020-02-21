|
|
In Loving Memory of
Miguel Tarin
May 8, 1928 - February 21, 2015
Our believes father, grandfather, and friend has now been gone for three years, although it seems like yesterday.
We still feel your presence in our lives and miss
you dearly. We will always cherish the time we got to spend with you and will always love you and carry you in our hearts. Fifth-anniversary mass on February 22nd
at 4:15 PM, San Antonio Parish.
Love, The Ortega and Banks families
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020