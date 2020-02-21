Resources
Miguel Tarin

Miguel Tarin In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Miguel Tarin

May 8, 1928 - February 21, 2015

Our believes father, grandfather, and friend has now been gone for three years, although it seems like yesterday.

We still feel your presence in our lives and miss

you dearly. We will always cherish the time we got to spend with you and will always love you and carry you in our hearts. Fifth-anniversary mass on February 22nd

at 4:15 PM, San Antonio Parish.

Love, The Ortega and Banks families
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
