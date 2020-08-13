Miguel "Chapo" VillanuevaEL Paso - Miguel "Chapo" Villanueva passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, August 10 at the age of 85. Miguel was born September 11, 1934 in Ysleta, Texas to Pedro Carrasco and Julieta Ortiz, then adopted by Maria C. and Benito Villanueva. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Maria "Chole" Villanueva, his sister Consuelo Tapia and brother Pedro Carrasco Jr. He is survived by his daughters, Rita Villanueva and Rachel V. Torres (Joe) and many nieces and nephews. Special Thanks to his niece Terry Villanueva who went above and beyond with her care and compassion for Pop's medical appointments.Miguel was a life long resident of El Paso, Texas and a faithful member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. He retired from Jonathan Rogers Water Treatment Plant after 25 years of dedicated service. Upon retiring he was a passionate artist enjoying his hobby of painting/coloring while watching his beloved soccer teams. A heartfelt thanks to the kind wonderful people he met during his final journey; Mariposa Hospice: Amelia, Marybeth, Benjie, Madelyn, Pricilla and Rosalinda. Pallbearers: Joe Torres, Pablo Carrasco, Tomas Carrasco, Steven Arvizu, David Cortez, Rene Hernandez. Visitation will be held Monday, August 17 from 9am to 1pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home East (915)598-3332. At their request due to COVID-19 pandemic services will be restricted.