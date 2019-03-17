MIldred B. Oden



El Paso - MILDRED B. (MIDGE) ODEN, 97 Passed on to Life Eternal on March 10, 2019. Left to Cherish her memories are her son, Ronald (Ronnie) and his wife Jan, daughter-in-law Teresa (Terri) Oden, her grandson Derek Oden and his wife Amber and her sons Colton and Trent who were her bonus great grandsons, her granddaughter Amy Dickey and her husband Brad and great-granddaughter Emily Dickey, her grandsons Brian Oden and Chris Oden and his significant other Cheryl D'Amico and great-granddaughter Lillianna and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, C.W. and Ona Bray, her beloved husband of 54 years J.A. Oden Jr., her beloved son Capt. (USMC) Dennis (Denny) Oden, and beloved brother Col. (USAF) Clifton L. Bray and his wife Lorene Bray. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church and P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter DR. She was retired from the El Paso Independent School District. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sunset Funeral Home-West and will be announced at a later date. Private Inurnment will be at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Midge's Honor may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 1340 Murchison, El Paso, TX 79902 or . Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 17, 2019