Milissa Monique AcostaEl Paso - On Monday, September 28, 2020, Milissa Monique Acosta peacefully passed away surrounded by her family. Milissa was born April 7, 1961 and was a life-long resident of El Paso, Texas. She graduated from Eastwood High School and received her Bachelors and Masters of Education from UTEP. She taught 8th grade Science at Eastwood Knolls for 27 years.Milissa loved travelling; especially her yearly trips to Hawaii with her fiance', Ronald Bowling. She enjoyed being in nature and serving as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Raphael's Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her father, Reynaldo L. Acosta. She is survived by her mother, Hortencia R. Acosta; her sister, Marissa M. Martinez (Ruy Martinez, Jr.); her son Erik Aleksander Friesen (Leila McNeill); her fiance', Ronald Bowling; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.The family would like to thank Dr. Ines Sanchez-Rivera and her staff at Texas Oncology for the wonderful care and love they showed Milissa as she battled metastatic breast cancer, and to family and friends that reached out during her last days. It was Milissa's wish to not have any services at this time.