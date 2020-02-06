|
Millard F. Reece
El Paso - LTC (Ret) Millard F. Reece, husband of the late Marguerite D. Reece, and beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, was brought home to God on Monday, February 3, 2020, in El Paso, Texas, at the age of 98 years. "Frank", as he was called, was born in 1921 in Haleyville, Alabama, to the late Willie Furman Reece and Myrtis Lilla Baker.
Many did not know Frank Reece grew up in the most impoverished conditions one could image during The Great Depression. With his father passing when he was just an infant, the philosophy he lived by his entire life was that no one was coming to help - you were on your own. Your own hard work, faith in God, dedication, thriftiness and the desire to succeed - were the recipe for success. He imparted this philosophy on his family with tremendous success.
LTC Reece served 28 years in the US Army, including as an Infantryman in World War II. Frank served in the 547th and the 183rd Engineers - notable as being one of the first units to liberate the Buchenwald Concentration Camp. During the Korean War, he served with the 158th Field Artillery Battalion, 45th Division and saw direct combat in support of the 179th Infantry Regiment, receiving a battlefield promotion to Captain. As the Battery Commander for A, 158th Field Artillery, he received the Bronze Star supporting Heartbreak Ridge. The astonishing rates of fire from the Battery he commanded in support of Heartbreak Ridge, are still frequently mentioned by historians.
After retiring in 1968 at US Army Ft Bliss, Frank and his cherished "Maggie" made El Paso, TX, their home for 52 years. For 20 years, Frank worked as a science and English teacher at Terrace Hills Junior High School right alongside Maggie, the head librarian at the neighborhood feeder high school, Andress High School. He was a member of St Paul's United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his three children, Col (Ret) Karen Carpenter, USAF, MC, a pediatrician from Fairfax, VA; Carol Schroeder, a pharmacist and rancher from Blackwell, TX; and LTC (Ret) Kevin Reece, USA, SF, a former Green Beret from Monument, CO. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren who loved their Grandpa Reece dearly.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10:00 am at St Paul's United Methodist Church, 7000 Edgemere Blvd, El Paso, TX 79925. A graveside service with Military Funeral Honors will be Monday, February 10, 2020, at 9:00 am at Ft Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home East.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020