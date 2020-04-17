|
Miriam Rosenbaum
El Paso - Miriam Rosenbaum, 88, beloved wife, mother, sister, and aunt, passed away on 4/15/20. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Louis Rosenbaum. She is survived by her son Jerry Rosenbaum, Marvin Rosenbaum and daughter-in-law Lisa Rosenbaum, grandchildren Benjamin, Noah, Joshua, Matthew and Zachary Rosenbaum.
Miriam was born in Guanajuato Mexico in 1931, then moved to Mexico City as a child. She had a strong relationship with her sister, Jalla Zyman, brother-in-law Abraham Zyman, and their children: Israel, Boris, Pepe and Luis. Upon marrying Louis, she moved to El Paso in 1956. As a successful entrepreneur, she and Louis ran Louis Wholesale Co. They then established El Paso-Los Angeles Limousine Express, Inc. bus company in 1966. She was also involved in several more businesses, including Big Surf Waterpark. She and Louis were also founders of the El Paso Holocaust Museum.
Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no public services at this time. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020