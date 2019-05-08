|
Modesta Valenzuela Sanchez
El Paso - Modesta Valenzuela Sanchez, a long time resident of Anthony, N.M. passed away peacefully May 3, 2019 at the age of 77, with her family by her side due to many chronic illnesses. She was born June 15, 1941 in Santa Barbara, Chihuahua to Paulino and Delfina Valenzuela. She was an amazing woman; brave, a fighter, and had strength of steel. Modesta was loved very deeply by everyone she came across in her life. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her memory will continue to live in each and everyone of us forever. She was the most sincere mother, grandmother, and great grandmother anyone could ever ask for.
She is survived by her seven children, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Family and friends will gather at San Jose Funeral Home, 601 S. Virginia St, El Paso, TX 79901, on Friday, May 10, for visitation from 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. For information please call 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times on May 8, 2019