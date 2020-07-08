Molly Bernard Rosen
El Paso - Molly Bernard Rosen passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Devoted wife, adoring mother, and doting grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be missed, but lovingly remembered by all who knew her.
Molly was born in Juarez, Mexico on February 28, 1925, and emigrated to El Paso when she was six years old, where she spent the majority of her life until moving to Louisville approximately nine years ago. She grew up speaking Spanish as her primary language, and continued to "think" in Spanish throughout her life. Her priority was selflessly caring for her husband, Norman, and her children, while always putting herself last. While never working a day outside of the home, Molly worked diligently to provide a loving and nurturing home for her family. Her cooking and baking were legendary, and she and her closest friends "walked" the streets of West El Paso for years before it was fashionable. Her sense of humor was second to none. She was always up on current events, and was never shy about imparting her pearls of wisdom to everyone…and make no mistake, they were gems! Oh, and there always needed to be glass of wine…or two! There is no one known who could say anything but the kindest of words for and about Molly.
Even though she moved to Louisville, she maintained her affiliation with Temple Mt. Sinai in El Paso, always referring to it as "MY Temple"! Although she never met the current Rabbi there, she maintained a pen pal relationship with him over the years.
Preceded in death by her husband of over 54 years, Norman, and her parents, Morris and Anna Bernard, Molly is survived by her three children, Eddie Rosen (Linda) of Louisville, KY, Lorie Schoch (Stan) of Austin, TX, and Richie Rosen (Kara) of Lubbock, TX, and her sister, Janice Katz of Millbrae, CA. To cherish her memory, she also leaves behind her grandchildren Nikki Rosen, Jamie Pilon (Tom), Wayne Marley (Jennifer), Sandy Newell (Tucker), Elliot Rosen (Season), Mallory Rosen, Kevin Schoch (Meredith), Emily Guillory (Dave), and her great grandson, Thomas Nye Pilon. In addition, she will be missed by her nieces and nephews, and her other friends and extended family from El Paso and Louisville.
A private ceremony was held through Sunset Funeral Home West. Special thanks to the staff at Westport Place Health Campus and her many caregivers/companions from Home Instead in Louisville, all of whom took superb care of Molly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a favorite charity
