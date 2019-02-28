|
|
The Lord called our angel, Monica Gallegos, home on February 25, 2019. Monica will be missed beyond measure, but we are comforted knowing she was warmly embraced in Heaven by her husband, Adrian Joseph Bernal and was also reunited with her grandmothers, Antonia Lopez and Maria Dolores Gallegos.
Monica was a fierce, loving, and dedicated daughter, sister, wife, teacher, and friend. She had a heart of gold. Her beauty on the outside was only matched by her beauty within. She filled our lives with acts of grace and goodness because she was loving and kind. Monica was one of God's true angels who brought light and love into our lives.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Robert and Antonia "Toni" Gallegos; siblings, Bobby Gallegos (David Gomez); Elizabeth Frescas (Hugo), Sandra Dominguez (Jorge); maternal grandfather, Felix Lopez, Sr., paternal grandfather, Roberto Gallegos, Sr., parents-in-law, Darren and Bernadette Schulte; nieces and nephews, Leslie Denise, Joshua Hugo, Cynthia Elizabeth, Jason Robert, Isabella Adrianne, Gabriela, and Nicholas.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Celebration of Life at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.
We love you.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 28, 2019