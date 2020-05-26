Services
1976 - 2020
Monica Gil Obituary
Monica Gil

El Paso - On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Monica Gil, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 43. Monica was born on November 30th, 1976 in El Paso, TX to Francisco Gil Martinez and Anita Gomez Gil. Monica graduated from Montwood High School in 1995. She received her degree in Education from Texas Women's University in Denton in 2008. She had started on her Masters in Speech Therapy in 2018. She taught Pre-K for several years and then she and Jeff decided she would stay at home with their three children.

Monica loved capturing memories and being surrounded by family and friends. Showing her kids new things and taking them on adventures was a huge passion for her. Her smile and laugh was so contagious.

Monica was preceded in death by her father, Francisco. She is survived by her husband, Jeff, her 3 children, Ana Sofia, Eli and Lucas Francisco and her mother Anita. She also is survived by her sister Ana Lorena Gil-Hernandez and husband Hector Hernandez, her brother Raymond Sias and wife Cassie Sias, and step-sister Jessica Vega.

Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home. Please contact the funeral home for service times.
Published in El Paso Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020
