Monica I. Tellez
Monica I. Tellez, 52, was called home on 2/14/2020 and reunited with all her grandparents.
Born 1/21/68 in El Paso, TX to Eloy Tellez and Maria E. Tellez. She was a 86' graduate of Ysleta High School and a 2001 graduate of UTEP with a Bachelors in Business administration and Major in Computer info systems. She worked for the YISD in many different functions. She lived for her 3 nephews, Sebastian, Ryan and Noah. Loved the Lady Minors BB team and her Dallas Cowboys. She was quick to offer her heart to others w/o question. She was an active member of Mount Carmel Catholic Church with her 2nd family. She is survived by her sister, Veronica I. (Christian Garcia) and brother Eloy Tellez Jr. (Jenny Salais, Alexandria Urbina, Sienna Rodriguez) & many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Rosary 2/21/20 MT Carmel Catholic Church 131 S Zaragoza Rd @ 7pm. Mass 2/22/20 @ same location at 9:30AM. Burial to follow-401 S. Zaragoza Rd, 79907.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020