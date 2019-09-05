|
|
Monica Okubo
El Paso - Monica peacefully joined our Lord in heaven Saturday August 31, 2019. Monica was born on March 9, 1967. Monica took pride in all her work, always striving to make the job right. Her greatest desire was to serve the Lord. Attending prayer meetings at Las Alas, Praise and Worship, Sunday mass at different parishes. Her passion was to serve with ACTS community. She served in many retreats, bringing Love, Joy, Comfort, and Peace to many women in our community. Monica loved to dance, sing, and visit friends. She was the life of the party with her energy. Monica's best advice was to treat your loved ones like a million dollars. She always said she was always "BLESSED" for anything good that came to her. Monica loved to joke around, and always loved Wednesday's because it was "hump day" Monica always ended her conversations with a I Love You. She is proceeded in death by her father Roberto Okubo. Monica is survived by her loving mother Martha Okubo, beloved sisters; Martha Valenzuela, Margaret Torres, Rachel Okubo, Rebecca Navarrete, loving brothers; Roberto Okubo, Rene Okubo, Ryoichi Okubo. Monica brought the sunshine to all those around her. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. But most of all loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own children. Monica's love of her life is Bubba her pet dog, she will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00pm at Sunset Funeral Home - West. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 408 Park St. Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 5, 2019